The King Of Pop Tops Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity List With $825 Million

Eight years after his untimely death, Michael Jackson tops Forbes’ 2016 Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity list, earning a whopping $825 million dollars in the past year.

The King of Pop sits at the top by a significant margin, earning over $700 million more than any other celebrity on the list.

According to Forbes, Jacksons’ estate owes a large bulk of its net worth to his investment in the Beatles catalog. Sony paid Jackson $115 million to partake in a 50/50 ownership deal in 1995, and in March Jackson’s estate sold its remaining half to the entertainment conglomerate for $750 million.

Jackson originally purchased the Fab 4 canon in 1985 for $47.5 million. In 2016, the purchase would amount to $140 million.

Other notable Black celebrities included in the top ten: Prince–whose estate earned $25 million in 2016, followed by Bob Marley at $21 million.

See the top ten earners below:

Michael Jackson (d. 2009) — $825 million

Charles Schulz (d. 2000) — $48 million

Arnold Palmer (d. 2016) — $40 million

Elvis Presley (d. 1977) — $27 million

Prince (d. 2016) — $25 million

Bob Marley (d. 1981) — $21 million

Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel (d. 1991) — $20 million

John Lennon (d. 1980) — $12 million

Albert Einstein (d. 1955) — $11.5 million

Bettie Page (d. 2008) — $11 million

