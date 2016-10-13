CLOSE
The King Of Pop Tops Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity List With $825 Million

Michael Jackson earned over $700 million more than any other deceased celebrity listed, according to Forbes.

Eight years after his untimely death, Michael Jackson tops Forbes’ 2016 Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity list, earning a whopping $825 million dollars in the past year.

The King of Pop sits at the top by a significant margin, earning over $700 million more than any other celebrity on the list.

According to Forbes, Jacksons’ estate owes a large bulk of its net worth to his investment in the Beatles catalog. Sony paid Jackson $115 million to partake in a 50/50 ownership deal in 1995, and in March Jackson’s estate sold its remaining half to the entertainment conglomerate for $750 million.

Jackson originally purchased the Fab 4 canon in 1985 for $47.5 million. In 2016, the purchase would amount to $140 million.

Other notable Black celebrities included in the top ten: Prince–whose estate earned $25 million in 2016, followed by Bob Marley at $21 million.

See the top ten earners below:

Michael Jackson (d. 2009) — $825 million

Michael Jackson At The Rosemont Horizon

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Charles Schulz (d. 2000) — $48 million

Peanuts

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Arnold Palmer (d. 2016) — $40 million

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard - Final Round

Source: Chris Trotman / Getty

Elvis Presley (d. 1977) — $27 million

Elvis Presley, Publicity Still

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

Prince (d. 2016) — $25 million

Super Bowl XLI: Pepsi Halftime Show

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

Bob Marley (d. 1981) — $21 million

Bob Marley Performs In New York

Source: Richard E. Aaron / Getty

Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel (d. 1991) — $20 million

Dr Seuss Holds 'The Cat In The Hat'

Source: Gene Lester / Getty

John Lennon (d. 1980) — $12 million

John Lennon And Yoko Ono Protesting Against War And Violence

Source: Keystone-France / Getty

Albert Einstein (d. 1955) — $11.5 million

Albert Einstein Man Famous Person Genius

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

Bettie Page (d. 2008) — $11 million

Pin-Up Page Posing Near Car

Source: Weegee (Arthur Fellig)/International Center of Photography / Getty

SOURCE: Forbes | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

The King Of Pop Tops Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity List With $825 Million was originally published on newsone.com

