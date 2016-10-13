Joy Reid host is the host of AM Joy on MSNBC. She talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the women who claim Donald Trump sexually and physically assaulted them and why the Republican party still stands by him.

“It’s a Roger Ailes-Bill Cosby esq story. People didn’t take Donald Tum seriously enough to do research on him or maybe they knew it and didn’t know what to say. Seuxal innuendo isn’t good for the party,” Reid said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

SEE ALSO: ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead at 52

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Did Usher Really Beat Up Bobby Brown Back In The Day?

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Joy Reid On Donald Trump: ‘This Is A Roger Ailes-Bill Cosby Story’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Krystal Franklin, BlackAmericaWeb.com Posted October 13, 2016

Also On Magic 95.9: