All The Life Lessons We Learned From #TommyFord’s Character On ‘Martin’

R Kelly Performs At American Airlines Arena

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Thomas Mikal Ford‘s beloved character on ‘Martin’ made him a television icon and a household name in the Black community. Ford passed away yesterday after suffering a stomach aneurysm in the weeks after knee surgery.

Family, friends and fans are mourning his untimely death and remembering the actor by reliving some of his greatest comedic moments on social media.

Because we too are loyal fans to the 90s sitcom that still resonates today, we put together some hilarious life lessons we learned from Tommy.

Lesson: The difference between sex and love is…

Lesson: GTD stands for…

Lesson: Not having a job can be hard work…

 

Lesson: Sometimes it’s best to just laugh…

Lesson: Life is too short for pettiness…and chicken wings are delicious.

Lesson: Handle all situations with patience (and Sheneneh can ball).

Lesson: Lean on the Lord in hard times

 

Lesson: When faced with dynamite, two snap you way out of there.

Lesson: Brotherhood never looked so good

 

40 Greatest Black TV Shows Of All Time
5 photos

 

All The Life Lessons We Learned From #TommyFord's Character On 'Martin' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Martin , Thomas Mikal Ford

