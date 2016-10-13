All The Life Lessons We Learned From #TommyFord’s Character On ‘Martin’

Thomas Mikal Ford‘s beloved character on ‘Martin’ made him a television icon and a household name in the Black community. Ford passed away yesterday after suffering a stomach aneurysm in the weeks after knee surgery.
Family, friends and fans are mourning his untimely death and remembering the actor by reliving some of his greatest comedic moments on social media.
Because we too are loyal fans to the 90s sitcom that still resonates today, we put together some hilarious life lessons we learned from Tommy.
Lesson: The difference between sex and love is…
Lesson: GTD stands for…
Lesson: Not having a job can be hard work…
Lesson: Sometimes it’s best to just laugh…
View this post on Instagram
It's pretty accurate to say, I watch 'Martin,' in some form, everyday and laugh heartily like it's the first time I saw it. A childhood memory includes huddling around the TV during dinner time to watch it on Fox. It's my favorite show of all time (and this clip one of my all-time favorite episodes). Today we mourn the death of #TommyFord, but his legacy and the laughter/joy he brought on the iconic show will live on forever.
Lesson: Life is too short for pettiness…and chicken wings are delicious.
View this post on Instagram
#riptommyford 📺🙏😆 @martinlawrence @tishacampbellmartin @tichinaarnold @thecarlpayne #retro #90skids #80sbabies #vintage #childhoodmemories #rememberthis #mychildhood #nostalgia #nostalgic #90skid #80sbaby #90s #the90s #90sthrowback #90sclassic #90ssitcom #90stv #90stvshow #blacksitcoms #martin #tommyford #memories
Lesson: Handle all situations with patience (and Sheneneh can ball).
View this post on Instagram
Man #RIPTommy 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽!! My household watches #Martin everyday at some point in the day! #Prayed for #TommyFord yesterday and sad that he didn't make it! This is #classicTV…#classiccomedy…#classicBlacktelevsion! #willbemissed #restinpeace #restpeacefully #funnytimes #funniestshowever #lovemesomeMartin #MartinAndTommy #shenaenae #potd #videooftheday #tbt #throwbackthursday #funnymoments #funnyTV
Lesson: Lean on the Lord in hard times
Lesson: When faced with dynamite, two snap you way out of there.
Lesson: Brotherhood never looked so good
