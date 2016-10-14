Bloop! Former Miss Teen USA: I Was Told ‘Trump Doesn’t Like Black People’

Former Miss Teen USA Kamie Crawford says she witnessed Trump's racism, was told he didn't like black people https://t.co/aWE2e904GG pic.twitter.com/6qdMV7NC4H — Blavity (@Blavity) October 14, 2016

The tea continues to be spilled when it comes to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s past and current problematic behavior.

This time it’s Black beauty queen Kamie Crawford, who won Miss Teen USA in 2010, that recently tweeted about her experience meeting the reality star. She said that she was “totally caught off guard” when she was told that he “doesn’t like black people.”

Sigh.

The most Trump tea I'll spill for the day is this… when I was 17, I met Mr. Trump for the first time as Miss Teen USA. As the first WOC… — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) October 12, 2016

To win the title in almost a decade – I was forewarned prior to meeting him that, "Mr. Trump doesn't like black people. So don't take it…" — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) October 12, 2016

"…the wrong way if he isn't extremely welcoming towards you. If he is, then u just must be the "type" of black he likes." — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) October 12, 2016

Sure enough after I was warned about him, I saw him in action&witnessed him completely snub a black contestant at Miss Universe rehearsals.. — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) October 12, 2016

Luckily for me – I was the "type" of black he liked. He toted me around his buddies who were all there gawking at the Miss Universe girls.. — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) October 13, 2016

Bragged about how "beautiful" and "well spoken" I was. "She's so smart, look how smart she is" he kept saying. Mind u, baby boy just met me🙄 — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) October 13, 2016

But in hindsight, there was nothing to be excited about. This man is running for president of a country with ALL "types" of black. — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) October 13, 2016

Welp!

We wonder what Ben Carson has to say about this?

About Time! Department of Justice to Begin Collecting Data on Use of Force by Police In 2017

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it will begin collecting national data on deadly police encounters starting in early 2017.

According to the New York Times, this project will collect data on fatal shootings by local, state and federal officers and will include data on the deaths that occur in police custody through suicide or natural causes.

“Accurate and comprehensive data on the use of force by law enforcement is essential to an informed and productive discussion about community-police relations,” Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in a statement.

“In the days ahead, the Department of Justice will continue to work alongside our local, state, tribal and federal partners to ensure that we put in place a system to collect data that is comprehensive, useful and responsive to the needs of the communities we serve.”

Clearly in the wake of a sobering year of Black people losing their lives to police brutality, this type of data is sorely needed and can help shape policy measures in the future.

Chicago Suburban Theater Changes Rules After Getting Backlash For Firing Teen Over Dreadlocks

Whether it’s a federal appeals court ruling that’s says it perfectly legal to not be hired for having dreadlocks; students being kicked of out school for sporting a fro; or a female navy officer being discharged for her long locks, every week it feels like Black natural hair is under attack.

Recently, Tyler House,16, who worked at Marcus Cinema’s in a south Chicago suburb, was told during her first day of training that “dreads are not allowed,” a policy she claims was never communicated to her prior to being hired or in her interview.

According to the Huffington Post, House’s mom, Darnetta Herring, told The Chicago Tribune that she didn’t understand how a rule like that could ever be enforced in a largely Black neighborhood.

“Why is it that dreadlocks are not permitted in your employees but it’s OK for us to spend our dreadlock money in your company? I don`t understand,” she said. “They come to an African-American neighborhood but they discriminate against some of us.”

Now, after the negative press and all the customer backlash, Marcus Cinema Country Club Hills has reversed their “no dreadlock policy” and state that management is reviewing their current guidelines.

“Effective immediately, no job candidate will be disqualified because they wear dreadlocks,” the statement read. “We are in the process of reviewing our protocols, and will update them to ensure that they reflect our professional standards and commitment to recognizing the diversity of our associates,” they wrote.

The company also offered House her job back, says the Huff Post, but the teen declined because she didn’t “want to work for any job that would fire me for my hair.”

Good for her.

Former Miss Teen USA: I Was Told 'Trump Doesn't Like Black People' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted October 14, 2016

