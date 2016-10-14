Bloop! Former Miss Teen USA: I Was Told ‘Trump Doesn’t Like Black People’
The tea continues to be spilled when it comes to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s past and current problematic behavior.
This time it’s Black beauty queen Kamie Crawford, who won Miss Teen USA in 2010, that recently tweeted about her experience meeting the reality star. She said that she was “totally caught off guard” when she was told that he “doesn’t like black people.”
About Time! Department of Justice to Begin Collecting Data on Use of Force by Police In 2017
The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that it will begin collecting national data on deadly police encounters starting in early 2017.
According to the New York Times, this project will collect data on fatal shootings by local, state and federal officers and will include data on the deaths that occur in police custody through suicide or natural causes.
“Accurate and comprehensive data on the use of force by law enforcement is essential to an informed and productive discussion about community-police relations,” Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in a statement.
“In the days ahead, the Department of Justice will continue to work alongside our local, state, tribal and federal partners to ensure that we put in place a system to collect data that is comprehensive, useful and responsive to the needs of the communities we serve.”
Clearly in the wake of a sobering year of Black people losing their lives to police brutality, this type of data is sorely needed and can help shape policy measures in the future.
Chicago Suburban Theater Changes Rules After Getting Backlash For Firing Teen Over Dreadlocks
Whether it’s a federal appeals court ruling that’s says it perfectly legal to not be hired for having dreadlocks; students being kicked of out school for sporting a fro; or a female navy officer being discharged for her long locks, every week it feels like Black natural hair is under attack.
Recently, Tyler House,16, who worked at Marcus Cinema’s in a south Chicago suburb, was told during her first day of training that “dreads are not allowed,” a policy she claims was never communicated to her prior to being hired or in her interview.
According to the Huffington Post, House’s mom, Darnetta Herring, told The Chicago Tribune that she didn’t understand how a rule like that could ever be enforced in a largely Black neighborhood.
“Why is it that dreadlocks are not permitted in your employees but it’s OK for us to spend our dreadlock money in your company? I don`t understand,” she said. “They come to an African-American neighborhood but they discriminate against some of us.”
Now, after the negative press and all the customer backlash, Marcus Cinema Country Club Hills has reversed their “no dreadlock policy” and state that management is reviewing their current guidelines.
“Effective immediately, no job candidate will be disqualified because they wear dreadlocks,” the statement read. “We are in the process of reviewing our protocols, and will update them to ensure that they reflect our professional standards and commitment to recognizing the diversity of our associates,” they wrote.
The company also offered House her job back, says the Huff Post, but the teen declined because she didn’t “want to work for any job that would fire me for my hair.”
