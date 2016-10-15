CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Teacher’s Note Complaining About Coconut Oil In A Black Student’s Hair Sparks Outrage

Tionna Norris said that her 3-year-old child's teacher claimed that the students were bullying her because of her "stinky" hair—a claim that the school confirmed was not true.

Leave a comment

Another day another, attack on Black natural hair—and sadly this time it was against a 3-year-old.

An Illinois teacher sent a note home to a Black mother complaining about the smell of her daughter’s hair. According to The Daily Mail, Tionna Norris said that on Monday her daughter Amia’s teacher claimed that other students were complaining that Amia’s hair “stinks” and suggested that Norris use less coconut oil in order to avoid bullying.

If you have to apply this daily – please do so lightly, so the kid’s don’t tease her,” the Raggedy Anne Learning Center teacher wrote.

Clearly this type of insensitivity and audacity upset Norris, who later posted a picture of the note on her Facebook page (which has since gone viral) with the following caption: “Y’all gone feel that black girl magic. Sincerely, unapologetically black mom. P.s. Coconut oil has no stinky smell.

To add insult to injury, Norris says that after speaking with the school’s director, she learned that “Carol” lied about the bullying story, the Daily Mail noted. She said the director told her that “no child ever bullied Amia (she’s actually quite popular) and the word “stink” was used in quotes because (the teacher) knew it didn’t have a foul odor.”

It was just something the teacher was not used to and thought it was heavy (she has a sensitive nose so she says),” Norris wrote on her page.

She added: “The [school] has fully taken responsibility and understand why it’s so offensive.

And while Norris is satisfied with the school’s response to the situation, she’s not as confident about her child’s teacher.

Do I still believe the teacher didn’t have ill intentions? Not for a second because the way she tried to talk to me about how she thought my daughter smelled (which she is the only person who felt that way) was absolutely and totally unacceptable,” she wrote.

According to a post she wrote on Thursday, Norris confirmed that she’s taking her daughter out of the school.

Incidents like these continue to underscore the need for diversity and sensitivity training in all educational settings. None of our children should be told that their hair and how it’s taken care of is problematic or “stinks.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Teacher’s Note Complaining About Coconut Oil In A Black Student’s Hair Sparks Outrage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

natural hair , racism , school

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close