Toni Braxton Brings Birdman On Stage

Toni Braxton is out of the hospital and showing off her boyfriend Cash Money CEO, Birdman

While closing out her show at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday night, the Grammy Award-winning singer pulled her boo out on the stage to wave at her fans.

Ironically, she had just finished performing, “He Wasn’t Man Enough For Me.” Well I guess she’s not talking about Birdman on that note.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO: Getty