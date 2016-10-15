Last Interview Of ‘Martin’s’ Tommy Ford Reveals He Was ‘OK’ With Death

In an uncovered interview, Thomas Mikal Ford, known for the iconic role of Tommy on 90s sitcom “Martin,” spoke in great detail about accepting death.

On Friday, TMZ posted audio of what appears to be the deceased actor’s last interview with Xcellence Community Magazine founder Dr. Angella Banks. The gossip site described that his statements sounded as if he “almost wrote his own eulogy.”

During the interview, Banks asked Ford about being 51, saying, “It’s not that old, and you’re starting to live life,” but Ford looked at his mortality differently, The Root noted.

“More than half of my life is over. How many black men you know, live to 102 years? Half of my life is over, and I’m ok with that,” said Ford. “It’s not about how much I got left, it’s about what I’ve accomplished while I was here.”

“I reached some destinations, I’ve touched some lives and changed some lives. That’s what it’s about. Was I about my Father’s business? That’s what it’s about,” he added.

“So legacy is very important to you?” asked Banks.

“Black hokey pokey,” Ford joked. “That’s what it’s all about.”

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Ford died of on October 12 of a ruptured aneurysm. He was only 52-years-old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Son, father, brother, husband, and friend Tommy Ford,” his family said in a statement provided to HelloBeautiful.

“On behalf of the family, we would like to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. Please respect the privacy of the Ford family during our time of grief.”

