The pain behind Whitney Houston‘s untimely passing was only amplified by how she left us. Now we learn that long before her shocking death in a bathtub, music mogul Clive Davis made an attempt to help her help herself.

In an upcoming documentary, it’s said Davis reads a tearjerking letter he wrote to the legendary singer after her shocking 2001 Michael Jackson anniversary concert appearance.

Though the letter doesn’t get into specifics, the world was already hyper aware of Houston’s drug addiction, so it’s quite clear what kind of “help” Davis is referring to. Here’s what he wrote:

Dearest Whitney, When I saw you Friday night at the Michael Jackson concert I gasped. When I got home, I cried. My dear, dear Whitney, the time has come. Of course I know you don’t want to hear this. Of course I know that you’re saying that Clive is being foolishly dramatic. Of course I know that your power of denial is in overdrive dismissing everything I and everyone else is saying to you. … You need help and it must begin now. I will stand by you with love and caring to see you through it to newfound peace and happiness in every way as a woman, as a mother, as a role model to inspire the rest of the world. Love, Clive.

Though she delivered a show-stopping tribute to Jackson, her abnormally thin appearance had the world scared for her well-being. She died on Feb. 11, 2012 from cocaine use and heart disease.

Watch the tribute below. Rest In Peace, Whitney.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

So Sad: Read Clive Davis’ Emotional Letter Begging Whitney To Get Help was originally published on globalgrind.com