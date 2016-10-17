First Lady Michelle Obama Slays On Cover Of ‘The New York Times Magazine’

It’s been an incredible week for First Lady Michelle Obama.

Last Thursday, she gave a moving stump speech for Hillary Clinton that will go down in the history books and now she’s followed it up with a stunning spread in The New York Times Magazine that might be her best yet.

“To the First Lady, With Love” features a series of beautiful black and white and color photos of Mrs. Obama accompanied by four love letters crafted by some of her biggest supporters. Written by African novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, executive editor of Random House Jon Meacham, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, and actress Rashida Jones, the letters “pay testament to Obama’s historic tenure as First Lady, examining the particular pressures that she faced, as well as the race-based criticism that haunted her throughout her time in the White House,” Jezebel noted.

Adichie’s letter touches on the First Lady’s sense of style and how that her fashion embodies a sense of authenticity and “full female selfhood.”

“She had become an American style icon. Her dresses and workouts. Her carriage and curves. Toned arms and long slender fingers. Even her favored kitten heels, for women who cannot fathom wearing shoes in the halfway house between flats and high heels, have earned a certain respect because of her. No public figure better embodies that mantra of full female selfhood: Wear what you like,” Adichie wrote.

She also talks about FLOTUS’ feminism.

“All women struggle to reconcile the different people that we are at all times, to merge our conflicting desires, to represent ourselves honestly and feel good about the inherent contradictions. But Michelle manages to do this with poise, regardless of the scrutiny. That, to me, is the best thing for feminism. Her individual choices force us to accept that being a woman isn’t just one thing. Or two things. Or three things. The position of first lady is, unfortunately, symbolic, and that makes it fair game for media analysis ad nauseam. But no think piece can fully encompass a real woman.”

Jones ends her piece on how the First Lady’s legacy isn’t just based on her connection with husband President Barack Obama—but on her own merit and influence.

“Michelle Obama will have her own legacy, separate from her husband’s. And it will be that she was the first first lady to show women that they don’t have to choose. That it’s okay to be everything,”Jones concluded.

Read all four incredible love letters in their entirety here.

