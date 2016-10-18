CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ciara Is The New Beauty Ambassador For Revlon

Revlon has just cemented Ciara has ultimate beauty inspiration.

Leave a comment

Ciara continues to have a very memorable 2016 and this latest round of news just may be the cherry on top. Aside from marrying new hubby Russell Wilson and signing with top modeling agency IMG, things couldn’t get any better for the statuesque singer. This is the first major beauty brand spokeswoman gig for Ciara, but if she keeps up her momentum it certainly won’t be the last.

 

Throughout the years, Revlon has selected some of the most beautiful women to be their beauty ambassadors, so Ciara is definitely in good company. With her modelesque figure and natural good looks, this endorsement feels like a dream partnership between the two. In an exclusive with PEOPLE magazine, Ciara opens up about the latest business venture and her favorite Revlon products.

Via PEOPLE:

The role has been a lifelong dream for Ciara, who reveals she’s had a connection to the brand since before her birth. “My mom was trying to figure out my name when my dad bought her a fragrance called Ciara by Revlon. That’s where my name came from! Ever since I understood that, my mind has been on it,” she tells People.

The singer is also used Revlon products for as long as she can remember. Her No. 1 must-have? The brand’s brow pencils. “Having the right brow shape — and having your brows stay in place throughout the day — is crucial. I discovered Revlon’s brow pencils years ago, and that’s the one thing I live by. They’re a game-changer.” Another of her must-haves: the Revlon’s Crème Eye Shadow. “You can create a nice, easy look for daytime but at night, you can make it spicier if you’re feeling it.”

And while Ciara’s already stoked about stocking up on her faves, the partnership is about much more to her than lip balm and mascara. As Global Brand Ambassador, she will not only appear in color cosmetics ads, but will also be the face of the “Choose Love” campaign, part of the brand’s larger Love Is On platform, which launched in 2014 and focuses on celebrating love and all of its positive aspects and possibilities. “It’s so exciting to be a part of the ‘Choose Love’ campaign because the messaging is parallel with what was and is happening in my life,” says the newlywed, who married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in July.

While Ciara is certainly juggling a lot right now, her fans are still wondering when they can expect some new music from her. She has yet to release any new information about music projects lately, but is said to be in the early stages of the recording process.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Ciara Is The New Beauty Ambassador For Revlon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beauty news , celebrity endorsement , celebrity news , Ciara , Entertainment News , Revlon , Russell Wilson

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close