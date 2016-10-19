CLOSE
First Lady Michelle Obama Stuns In Rose Gold Versace Gown At Final State Dinner

It's almost the end of an era—And FLOTUS did not disappoint, slaying in this shimmery figure-hugging, floor-length beauty.

Happy Anniversary: Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate 25 Years
It’s almost the end of an era—the Obama’s final White House State Dinner—and First Lady Michelle Obama did not disappoint.

Donning an epic rose gold off-the-shoulder Atelier Versace gown, she and her husband President Obama welcomed Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife, Agnese Landini, on Tuesday night. And did you see her gorgeous chestnut locks with that side swoop and her glowing skin?

Slay!

 

According to USA Today, celebrity chef Mario Batali helped prepare the menu that included sweet potato ravioli with browned butter and sage, warm butternut squash salad, beef pinwheels and broccoli rabe. And celebrity guests included Giorgio Armani, Mario Andretti, Rachael Ray and Chance the Rapper. It’s also been reported that No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani will perform after the meal.

 

Just one final look at this dress: Even POTUS knows what’s up!

 

It really goes without saying, but we are DEFINITELY going to miss their class and grace in the White House. It’s been an incredible 8 years.

First Lady Michelle Obama Stuns In Rose Gold Versace Gown At Final State Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

