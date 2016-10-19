‘Don’t Hurt Her:’ Hotel Guard Breaks Silence On Kim Kardashian Robbery

The hotel guard who was forced to let armed robbers into Kim Kardashian‘s private room earlier this month is speaking out about what happened on that scary night in Paris.

Abdulrahman, who opted not to provide his last name, says the thieves demanded he bring them to Kim K.’s room and let them in, at which point he acted like he didn’t know who the reality star was. When they got physical, he let them in and then begged them not to hurt her.

Here’s how he says it happened, via the Daily Mail:

‘I went up to the apartment with the robbers. I was tied up in the first minutes, with handcuffs. I was in the room of Kim Kardashian. One was attacking her, the second one was with me. I saw Kim being pulled out of bed.’

I told him, I ask you, don’t hurt her. I repeated it. He told me, don’t worry, we are here for money. I repeated another time, please don’t hurt her. He told me: Keep calm and all will be OK. Don’t move or make a sound.

‘One of the gang kept telling her to shut up. I put my hand on her shoulder and told her to be calm. I said, you have to be silent, you know. She sat down on the bed. She asked me, are we going to die? I said, I don’t know, how can I know?’

‘She said, I have family and babies. I told her, me too, I have one son. And she began to scream again. That’s why he put the tape on her mouth. A long piece of tape, all the way round her head.’

He also spoke on the exact moment they targeted Kim:

‘We got to her bedroom and slid open the door. She was in her bed. Before we opened the door, she heard a noise and began to say, hello? hello? I assume she thought it was her sister. The intonation of her voice changed when there was no answer, I felt she was worried. After that, one of them opened the door. The other one was fastened to me.

‘He attacked her, holding his gun in her face. She was crying, she was screaming, saying, don’t kill me, I have babies, don’t kill me, please, I have babies! I’m a mom! Take whatever you want! She seemed terrified. She was wearing a white bathrobe and her hair was tied up.’

He initially thought the men dressed in police uniforms were there to make an arrest. He explains:

The ordeal began at 2:35am, he recalled, when three men dressed in police uniforms appeared at the glass doors within the hotel complex. ‘I was behind the desk. The glass door was closed but not locked, and they told me to open the door, making a motion behind the door,’ he said.

‘I saw the police uniforms, the hats, also the jackets with reflective badges, like the police have. All perfect. So I came to open it and just when I opened it, they grabbed me and handcuffed me.’ Two of the gang were wearing balaclavas, he added, and the third had a high collar pulled up to his eyes.

‘In the first seconds, I thought they were policemen making an arrest,’ he said. ‘I told them, I’m working here, what is wrong? After that he questioned me, where is the security video? At that time, I knew it was a robbery.’

Describing how the robbers forced him to the floor and handcuffed him, Abdulrahman said: ‘At first I looked at them and one got very angry. He told me to put my head down and never look at him again. He repeated, never, never look at me, or I will kill you. I saw that two of them had guns, so I just looked down.

‘They were very violent, shaking me, making me lie down on the floor. In the first minute, I was on the floor, handcuffed with my hands in front. It was very scary.’

Lying on the floor, it took Abdulrahman several minutes to convince the robbers that there were no other security cameras and no armed guards on duty. ‘Always he was asking me, you are not kidding me? If so, we’ll kill you,’ he recalled. ‘I told them I had no choice, why would I lie?’

The security guard tried his best to confuse the men and throw them off, but in the end it didn’t work. Via Daily Mail:

In an attempt to persuade the robbers to abandon the heist, Abdulrahman then told them that many guests were about to return to the apartment. This appeared to catch the gang off-guard, and they shoved him into a stairwell behind an emergency door while they discussed their next move.

After a few minutes, he said, one of the thieves pushed open the door and demanded to be told the location of ‘the wife of the rapper’. Abdulrahman played for time as long as he could.

‘I tried to confuse things, because my friend who also works in the night security is a rapper, I said, you mean the black guy? I gave his name. He told me no, I mean the wife of the rapper.

‘I told him, the rapper is not here, trying to confuse things. But he insisted, is the wife here? The wife? Don’t lie, or I will kill you.

‘Then finally I admitted she was there in the hotel. I told him, I can’t force you, because you have a gun, but I ask you, don’t touch her. Don’t harm her. He told me, no, we are just here for money. This made me confident they were not killers.’

Click here for more. According to Khloe, Kim’s sister, she isn’t doing so well at the moment, but Khloe is confident she will get through it.

