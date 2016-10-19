CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Are Denzel Washington & Wife Pauletta Getting A Divorce?

Say it ain't so.

Leave a comment

'Safe House' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta have been Black love goals for decades – but rumors are swirling that their relationship may not be so picture perfect.

Sources claim Denzel and Pauletta are almost ready to call it quits. Once source says the 33-year union is a “show marriage” that is “on its last legs.” Another insider says Denzel has “been caught stepping out several times,” The Jasmine Brand reports.

The 61-year-old star and his 66-year-old wife have four adult children together and built a legacy as a couple. Just earlier this year, Denzel and Pauletta threw a lavish party with entertainment’s heavy hitters to raise money for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

NBC's '73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Show

Let’s hope that Denzel and Pauletta Washington can work things out, for the sake of inspirational Black love if nothing else.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Are Denzel Washington & Wife Pauletta Getting A Divorce? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Denzel Washington , divorce , infidelity , Pauletta Washington , rumors

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close