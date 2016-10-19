Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta have been Black love goals for decades – but rumors are swirling that their relationship may not be so picture perfect.

Sources claim Denzel and Pauletta are almost ready to call it quits. Once source says the 33-year union is a “show marriage” that is “on its last legs.” Another insider says Denzel has “been caught stepping out several times,” The Jasmine Brand reports.

The 61-year-old star and his 66-year-old wife have four adult children together and built a legacy as a couple. Just earlier this year, Denzel and Pauletta threw a lavish party with entertainment’s heavy hitters to raise money for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Let’s hope that Denzel and Pauletta Washington can work things out, for the sake of inspirational Black love if nothing else.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Are Denzel Washington & Wife Pauletta Getting A Divorce? was originally published on globalgrind.com