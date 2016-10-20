CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jackie Christie Blasted For Ignoring Her Badly Burned Grandchild

The reality star claps back.

Leave a comment

The Paley Center For Media Presents 'Planet Rock: The Story of Hip-Hop & the Crack Generation'

Basketball Wives LA star Jackie Christie caught the wrath of social media this week after her estranged daughter, Takari, set up a GoFundMe page last month to raise $3,000 to help pay for treatment for her 8-month-old daughter.

Takari made the page because she’s suffering serious financial hardships finding the money to get her kid the proper help. After stars like Matt Barnes and Evelyn Lozada reportedly chipped in more than $3,000 each, social media watched it all go down and wondered where Jackie was in the midst of the all of this.

But Mrs. Christie refuses to be portrayed as a neglectful mother, saying that Takari has cut her off and never reached out for help in the first place. She also says she would have been more than willing to writer her a check if she’d asked. Jackie says she’s given Takari a ton of money over the years and she should be more than able to cover a $3,000 bill, but feels Takari went public with the money plea to try to embarrass her.

Jackie also threw this shady bit in:

Takari has already raised over $14,000.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids
0 photos

‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jackie Christie Blasted For Ignoring Her Badly Burned Grandchild was originally published on globalgrind.com

evelyn lozada , go fund me , jackie christie , takari

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close