‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jackie Christie Blasted For Ignoring Her Badly Burned Grandchild

Basketball Wives LA star Jackie Christie caught the wrath of social media this week after her estranged daughter, Takari, set up a GoFundMe page last month to raise $3,000 to help pay for treatment for her 8-month-old daughter.

Takari made the page because she’s suffering serious financial hardships finding the money to get her kid the proper help. After stars like Matt Barnes and Evelyn Lozada reportedly chipped in more than $3,000 each, social media watched it all go down and wondered where Jackie was in the midst of the all of this.

But Mrs. Christie refuses to be portrayed as a neglectful mother, saying that Takari has cut her off and never reached out for help in the first place. She also says she would have been more than willing to writer her a check if she’d asked. Jackie says she’s given Takari a ton of money over the years and she should be more than able to cover a $3,000 bill, but feels Takari went public with the money plea to try to embarrass her.

Jackie also threw this shady bit in:

Guess it's my hell week funny how anything viewed as positive can so quickly be tarnished by lies & propaganda but hey we all know😍#slander — Jackie Christie (@JackieChristie) October 19, 2016

Takari has already raised over $14,000.

