Watch: “Juju On That Chemo” Video Goes Viral

A dance video with an encouraging message behind it posted by 32-year-old Dallas native Ana-Alecia Ayala has gone viral.

The mother of three was diagnosed with a rare tumor in her uterus last year that spread to her ovaries and into the lining of her stomach, according to KVUE TV. When the a surgery removed most of it, doctors found another tumor on spleen. She was undergoing aggressive chemo when she recorded her “juju on that chemo” version of the popular “Juju On That Beat” challenge, where she declared the disease “ugly” at the end.

