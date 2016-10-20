A dance video with an encouraging message behind it posted by 32-year-old Dallas native Ana-Alecia Ayala has gone viral.
The mother of three was diagnosed with a rare tumor in her uterus last year that spread to her ovaries and into the lining of her stomach, according to KVUE TV. When the a surgery removed most of it, doctors found another tumor on spleen. She was undergoing aggressive chemo when she recorded her “juju on that chemo” version of the popular “Juju On That Beat” challenge, where she declared the disease “ugly” at the end.
Peep the video below the jump.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Angela Simmons Shares Baby’s First Photos
- Watch Nicki Minajs’ Priceless Reaction to Meeting Lauryn Hill
- Are Denzel Washington & Wife Pauletta Getting A Divorce?
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer
11 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer
1. Sophia VergaraSource: 1 of 11
2. Angelina JolieSource: 2 of 11
3. Leah StillSource: 3 of 11
4. Big AngSource: 4 of 11
5. Hugh JackmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Brandi MaxielleSource: 6 of 11
7. Robin RobertsSource: 7 of 11
8. Stuart ScottSource: 8 of 11
9. Giuliana RancicSource: 9 of 11
10. Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea Swift.Source: 10 of 11
11. Diem BrownSource: 11 of 11
Watch: “Juju On That Chemo” Video Goes Viral was originally published on 92q.com