Mary J. Blige Says She ‘Lost’ Her Marriage, Explains Meaning Of New Single

Nine Grammys, over 50 million albums sold and over 25 years of music that is equal parts timeless and personal. Mary J. Blige is back with a new single, outlook on life and a tour with Maxwell!

The Tom Joyner Foundation 2017 Fantastic Voyage headliner talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the impact of her music for women everywhere and why she had to change the lyrics of her hit single, Thick Of It, due to the demise of her relationship with husband/manager Kendu Isaacs.

On the impact of her music:

“I think we come through such a hard time and we’re all standing there at the end of the show…it’s hope. We’re going to always be challenged with so much, but we’re still here. It’s nice to have these songs as therapy. My fans have been that for me. we heal together in these shows.”

Find out when Maxwell and Mary will be in your city below.

The King and Queen of Hearts US Tour Dates:

November 5: Baltimore, MD / Royal Farms Arena

November 6: Washington, DC / Verizon Center

November 9: Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

November 10: New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

November 12: St. Louis, MO / Scottrade Center**

November 14: Toronto, ON / Air Canada Centre

November 16: Cleveland, OH / Quicken Loans Arena

November 18: Detroit, MI / The Palace of Auburn Hills

November 19: Indianapolis, IN / Bankers Life Fieldhouse***

November 20: Memphis, TN / FedEx Forum

November 22: Charlotte, NC / Time Warner Cable Arena

November 23: Richmond, VA / Richmond Coliseum

November 25: Atlanta, GA / Philips Arena***

November 26: Greensboro, NC / Greensboro Coliseum

November 29: Miami, FL / American Airlines Arena

December 1: New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center

December 2: Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

December 3: Houston, TX / Toyota Center***

December 6: Los Angeles, CA / The Forum

December 7: Oakland, CA / Oracle Arena

December 9: Las Vegas, NV / T-Mobile Arena

December 11: Bossier City, LA/ CenturyLink Center

December 12: Kansas City, MO / Sprint Center**

December 14: Chicago, IL / United Center**

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

