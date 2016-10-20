Mary J. Blige Says She ‘Lost’ Her Marriage, Explains Meaning Of New Single

Nine Grammys, over 50 million albums sold and over 25 years of music that is equal parts timeless and personal. Mary J. Blige is back with a new single, outlook on life and a tour with Maxwell!
The Tom Joyner Foundation 2017 Fantastic Voyage headliner talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the impact of her music for women everywhere and why she had to change the lyrics of her hit single, Thick Of It, due to the demise of her relationship with husband/manager Kendu Isaacs.
On the impact of her music:
“I think we come through such a hard time and we’re all standing there at the end of the show…it’s hope. We’re going to always be challenged with so much, but we’re still here. It’s nice to have these songs as therapy. My fans have been that for me. we heal together in these shows.”
Find out when Maxwell and Mary will be in your city below.
The King and Queen of Hearts US Tour Dates:
November 5: Baltimore, MD / Royal Farms Arena
November 6: Washington, DC / Verizon Center
November 9: Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center
November 10: New York, NY / Madison Square Garden
November 12: St. Louis, MO / Scottrade Center**
November 14: Toronto, ON / Air Canada Centre
November 16: Cleveland, OH / Quicken Loans Arena
November 18: Detroit, MI / The Palace of Auburn Hills
November 19: Indianapolis, IN / Bankers Life Fieldhouse***
November 20: Memphis, TN / FedEx Forum
November 22: Charlotte, NC / Time Warner Cable Arena
November 23: Richmond, VA / Richmond Coliseum
November 25: Atlanta, GA / Philips Arena***
November 26: Greensboro, NC / Greensboro Coliseum
November 29: Miami, FL / American Airlines Arena
December 1: New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center
December 2: Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center
December 3: Houston, TX / Toyota Center***
December 6: Los Angeles, CA / The Forum
December 7: Oakland, CA / Oracle Arena
December 9: Las Vegas, NV / T-Mobile Arena
December 11: Bossier City, LA/ CenturyLink Center
December 12: Kansas City, MO / Sprint Center**
December 14: Chicago, IL / United Center**
Click the link above to hear the entire interview.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Did Usher Really Beat Up Bobby Brown Back In The Day?
- Angela Simmons Shares Baby’s First Photos
- Is Eric Benet Working On A New Album With Tamia? [VIDEO]
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
1. Mike Epps1 of 14
2. Tamar Braxton & Vincent filed for divorce2 of 14
3. Janet Jackson has been divorced...twice.3 of 14
4. 'All My Children' star and current guest star on 'Power' Debbi Morgan has been married...and divorced four times.4 of 14
5. Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz were once husband and wife.5 of 14
6. Jill Scott6 of 14
7. Gina Torres & Laurence Fishburne were officially divorced in October of 20177 of 14
8. Tisha Campbell Martin & Duane Martin8 of 14
9. Stephen Belafonte & Melanie Brown9 of 14
10. Stephen Belafonte & Melanie Brown10 of 14
11. Mary J. Blige & Kendu Isaacs11 of 14
12. Mary J. Blige & Kendu Isaacs12 of 14
13. Usher & Grace Miguel13 of 14
14. Usher & Grace Miguel14 of 14
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Courtesy)
Mary J. Blige Says She ‘Lost’ Her Marriage, Explains Meaning Of New Single was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com