Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL & Their Kids

Yeezy let it all out in the open.

Vogue 95th Anniversary Party : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016

Last night, Kanye West hit Seattle for his Saint Pablo Tour and explained why he and Jay Z were removed from the album version of Drake‘s hit single “Pop Style.” If you let ‘Ye tell it, there were several issues, the first being Hov’s loyalty to Meek Mill and the second being the TIDAL-Apple beef.

“Y’all didn’t get, what y’all were supposed to get with me and Drake on this song because of some Tidal/Apple bullshit,” Kanye said. “Every time I perform this song I think about this shit. I think about the politics. I think about how hard I go for music, for art, for y’all.”

Here’s what originally happened when Jay hopped on the track, according to ‘Ye:

“I start freestyling to it. Jay thought of a couple of lines. I said, ‘Just go ahead, throw that on there. He’ll be so surprised, he probably won’t expect you to be on there,’” Kanye explained to the crowd. “We sent it back to him and he was like, ‘Oh shit, The Throne is on this shit.’ Then Jay thought about it, and out of respect to Meek Mill he didn’t want to be on the track. I said, ‘We’ve got to squash this shit and let people have this song.’ But then it went into some political shit, some shit about percentages on songs.”

Back in April, Drake also went on record to say the track didn’t turn out how it was supposed to, but gave no specifics as to what he meant. He did allude to a couple of issues, however, saying at the time:

“I just ended up going with my version of that song. Jay didn’t really do a verse. Really I was just trying to get ‘Ye on it at first, and ‘Ye just sent it to me like that, like, ‘Yo, Jay just kind of did my first two lines for me. He was just here, and that’s how we flexed it.’ It was cool, he was all excited about, ‘Yo, put The Throne, it’ll be a crazy moment!’

Of course people want to hear Jay Z rap, so hearing two lines might be frustrating to a certain audience…I was having a conversation with Kanye and that [Jay’s verse] just kind of landed in my lap. I dealt with it accordingly. It didn’t play out how I would have wanted it to as far as business goes, so I just figured it would be easier to go with my version.”

Watch Kanye give his take on things via the clips above. He also says at the end of the third clip, “Our kids ain’t never even played together,” before going into his performance of “Pop Style.” Sheesh.

Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL & Their Kids was originally published on globalgrind.com

Apple , drake , Jay Z , Kanye West , pop style , TIDAL , views

