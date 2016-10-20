Gather the family and cue up the holiday movies, Christmas is upon us again. And this year, the cast of ‘Almost Christmas’ are giving us a fresh holiday film that will warm our hearts, while keeping us laughing.

We partnered with Universal Pictures to debut the character posters.

‘Almost Christmas’ hits theaters November 11.

Gabrielle Union Rocks An Ugly Christmas Sweaters In These ‘Almost Christmas’ Character Posters was originally published on hellobeautiful.com