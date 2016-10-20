CLOSE
National
HomeNational

These Two Black Women From Ohio Are The New ‘Diamond & Silk’

Somehow, there's still a large portion of Trump followers.

Leave a comment

Two young Black women from Ohio can be seen stumping for Donald Trump in a documentary series produced by Dateline, an Australian news magazine show.

ShoMore DeNiro and her friend Justis Harrison offer unwavering, emphatic support akin to that of “Diamond” and “Silk,” two sisters who have publicly campaigned for Trump.

DeNiro and Harrison appear in a short segment of “Who’s Still With Trump?,” a film about Trump supporters in Middle America. In the four-minute clip, the two attend a Trump rally and attempt to convince us the GOP candidate will indeed, “Make America Great Again.”

As the camera pans over the rally, the visuals are unnerving–DeNiro and Harrison are the only two people of color shown on camera. Though they mention speaking with other minorities at the rally, we never see it on film.

“When it first came out that I was supporting Mr. Trump, everyone was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’” DeNiro says in the clip.

“A lot of things that Mr. Trump is actually saying is what I believe in,” DeNiro said. “We were a really good country and I don’t know what happened through the years, but I’d like us to get back to where our jobs were here and our education was back on top.”

And for Harrison, her vote for Trump is tied to integrity – something that Hillary Clinton lacks, she says.

“People are pretty passionate about, you know, her being a liar, and they’re just really against her. And there’s just so much negativity surrounding Hillary Clinton,” Harrison says.

While it’s no secret that Trump struggles with “the African-Americans,” a recent CBS News national poll shows Trump holds only four percent of the Black vote.

And a separate piece written by the outlet conveys Ohio’s status as a key state; especially among Black women voters.

In the 2012 election, 83 percent of registered Black women cast their ballot, which was 10 points higher than the turnout rate of all other women. Exit polls showed African-American voters made up 15 percent of the vote in Ohio; most were women, the report says.

Even though many young Black voters feel disenfranchised and disillusioned due to the selection of candidates, it’s clear Trump’s racist, misogynistic, xenophobic messaging hasn’t repulsed enough people.

Instead, as DeNiro and Harrison prove, he’s somehow able to reach the very people his rhetoric shuns.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event

10 Black Trump Supporters

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

10 Black Trump Supporters

SOURCE: DatelineCBS News, Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

These Two Black Women From Ohio Are The New ‘Diamond & Silk’ was originally published on newsone.com

"Who's Still With Trump?" , black voters , Diamond and Silk , Donald Trump , Hillary Clinton , Justis Harrison , Ohio voters , ShoMore DeNiro

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close