Congratulations are in order for DJ Khaled and his fiancée, Nicole Tuck, who welcomed a baby boy in the wee hours of the morning. And in case you were wondering, the producer kept his promise to Snapchat the entire birth. All of it.

DJ Khaled shared several videos on Snapchat of his wife in labor while the couple’s close family and friends stand by awaiting the new bundle of joy. The producer also had the doctors join in on the fun, giving periodic updates on how the process was going. When the big moment arrived, Khaled even went as far as to film his wife pushing with his hit song “I Got The Keys” playing in the background (warning: the below video gets a little graphic).

Baby Khaled’s Snapchat debut has been in the works for some time now. DJ Khaled appeared on Jimmy Kimmel back in June and announced that he wanted to Snapchat his son’s “whole birth.” When asked what his fiancee, thought about that, he replied, “The key is that I’m the king and every queen should support the king. I’m going to talk to the doctor and if the doctor says everything is gonna run smooth, meaning that we wanna make sure that the queen is right and my son is right. If it’s running smooth where I can just do my thing, I’mma Snapchat the whole thing.” This is the couple’s first child.

Congratulations to DJ Khaled and Nicole!

Watch: DJ Khaled Films His Son's Birth On Snapchat

