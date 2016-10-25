Fans and critics alike are getting at Jaheim‘s perm-tastic hair and the R&B singer is having none of it.
For days now, Jaheim has been going back and forth with “bullies” on Twitter, calling out anyone that throws him and his seemingly new texture shade.
He even wrote in one clap back: “Half you fake ass chics can hardly keep a man y’all got babies daddies instead then all ya hair is fake or permed burn aw man I can keep on.”
… And it didn’t end there.
Head over to his Twitter for more from Jaheim. What do you think of his hair?
Jaheim Is Still Very Sensitive About His Hair was originally published on globalgrind.com