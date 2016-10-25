Count on DMX to be vulnerable and honest about his feelings.

The legendary rapper often shares stories about his life through music, and his performance over the weekend proved to be no different. On Friday, X sang a song of gratitude to the Yonkers, New York cops who saved his life following a reported overdose back in February and performed for free at the Yonkers PD vs. Fire Dept. “Toughman Competition” charity boxing event as a token of his appreciation.

He helped raise about $80,000 for his hometown by performing famous tracks like the “Ruff Ryders Anthem.” Over 2,000 people showed up to X’s mini concert, and judging by the video, they loved every moment of it.

It’s interesting to see cops and civilians come together as the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement becomes more contentious than ever.

Check out the video above.

Watch: DMX Shows Some Love To Police Officers was originally published on globalgrind.com