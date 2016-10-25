CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Watch: DMX Shows Some Love To Police Officers

Check out his passionate speech.

Leave a comment

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21

Count on DMX to be vulnerable and honest about his feelings.

The legendary rapper often shares stories about his life through music, and his performance over the weekend proved to be no different. On Friday, X sang a song of gratitude to the Yonkers, New York cops who saved his life following a reported overdose back in February and performed for free at the Yonkers PD vs. Fire Dept. “Toughman Competition” charity boxing event as a token of his appreciation.

He helped raise about $80,000 for his hometown by performing famous tracks like the “Ruff Ryders Anthem.” Over 2,000 people showed up to X’s mini concert, and judging by the video, they loved every moment of it.

It’s interesting to see cops and civilians come together as the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement becomes more contentious than ever.

Check out the video above.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Watch: DMX Shows Some Love To Police Officers was originally published on globalgrind.com

boxing , charity , DMX , police , Yonkers

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close