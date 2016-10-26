CLOSE
The Watts Hot Report
The Watts Hot Report: Ciara Pregnant, Trick Daddy Warns Black Ho*s, Trump’s Biggest Fear…

Broadway Opening Night Celebration For 'Fences'

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

AN OSCAR NOM FOR VIOLA DAVIS?

Academy Award nominations are about three months away but people are already buzzing about likelihood that Viola Davis will be nominated for an Oscar for her riveting performance in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s, “Fences.”  Anything Viola touches turns to on-screen brilliance so I’m hoping she gets nominated and takes the win.

CIARA CONFIRMS PREGNANCY RUMORS

The rumors that have been swirling about newlyweds Ciara and Russell Wilson being with child have been confirmed!  The couple made the announcement via Instagram.

Dwayne Wade?s Young, Fly and Flashy Skating Party

Source: Paul Warner / Getty

TRICK DADDY’S TELLS BLACK HO*S TO “TIGHTEN UP”

Trick Daddy is no stranger to controversy.  Yesterday, he caused an uproar on social media with an explicit video post telling black h-words to “tighten up” before white and Latina ho*s make them useless.  Read the ignorant tirade below:

 These Spanish, these white h**s, they just started getting finer than a m*****f****r. Y’all black h**s better tighten up. I’m telling you, tighten up. Y’all doing all that extra s**t for nothing. You not achieving nothing, b***h. You get y’all a** done, ya titties done, ya paying $150 to get your makeup done just to go to a local club, b***h. Tighten up, h*e. These Spanish and these white h**s getting very spiffy on y’all. They f**k around and learn how to fry chicken you h**s is useless.

Pardon me but, I refuse to be upset by anything a man named “Trick Daddy” has to say.  I have no interest in being a desirable h-word.

Ice Cube Visits 'Fuse Top 20 Countdown'

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

ICE CUBE AND HAMILTON DIRECTOR TAPPED FOR REMAKE OF OLIVER TWIST

Ice Cube has come a long way since the days of NWA.  He’s a legitimate filmmaker and that hat just got much bigger.  Disney Studios has tapped Cube and Tommy Kail, the Tony Award winning director of “Hamilton,”  for a hip new remake of Oliver Twist.  With both Cube and Kail on this project, it’s guaranteed to be a hit.

US-VOTE-REPUBLICAN

Source: MICHAEL B. THOMAS / Getty

DONALD TRUMP’S BIGGEST FEAR (WAIT FOR IT…)

In a recent interview, polarizing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump revealed his greatest fear.  Wait for it…  He says his biggest fear is public humiliation.  *blank stare*

