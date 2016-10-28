Bell Biv Devoe‘s Ronnie Devoe, Michael Bivins and Ricky Bell will be on the 2017 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage!
The iconic group stopped by the TJMS Magic City Classic broadcast to talk about the fun they have had on previous Fantastic Voyage cruises, their new music, and the juicy secrets that are going to be revealed in their upcoming biopic.
Their new album Three Stripes will be released on January 27, 2017.
Bell Biv Devoe is just one part of the 2017 Fantastic Voyage star-studded line-up! See the entire line-up here.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Is Eric Benet Working On A New Album With Tamia? [VIDEO]
- Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
- Mary J. Blige’s Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Is Coming For All Her Money
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
Famous Bostonians
Famous Bostonians
1. Michael Bivins1 of 24
2. Benzino2 of 24
3. Donnie Wahlberg3 of 24
4. Pooch Hall4 of 24
5. Mark Wahlberg5 of 24
6. Jay Leno6 of 24
7. Ellen Pompeo7 of 24
8. Matt Damon8 of 24
9. Inventor Lewis Latimer9 of 24
10. Conan O'Brien10 of 24
11. Chick Corea11 of 24
12. Ben Affleck12 of 24
13. Mindy Kaling13 of 24
14. Aerosmith14 of 24
15. Sam Jones III15 of 24
16. Dane Cook16 of 24
17. Steve Carrell17 of 24
18. The late and great Phillis Wheatley18 of 24
19. The late Michelle Thomas19 of 24
20. Meshach Taylor20 of 24
21. Jasmine Guy21 of 24
22. JoJo22 of 24
23. Ronnie DeVoe23 of 24
24. Dana Barros24 of 24
Bell Biv Devoe Says Big Secrets Will Be Revealed In New Edition Biopic was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com