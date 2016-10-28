CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Bell Biv Devoe Says Big Secrets Will Be Revealed In New Edition Biopic

Leave a comment

tjms-bbd

Bell Biv Devoe‘s Ronnie Devoe, Michael Bivins and Ricky Bell will be on the 2017 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage!

The iconic group stopped by the TJMS Magic City Classic broadcast to talk about the fun they have had on previous Fantastic Voyage cruises, their new music, and the juicy secrets that are going to be revealed in their upcoming biopic.

Their new album Three Stripes will be released on January 27, 2017.

Bell Biv Devoe is just one part of the 2017 Fantastic Voyage star-studded line-up! See the entire line-up here.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Famous Bostonians

24 photos Launch gallery

Famous Bostonians

Continue reading Famous Bostonians

Famous Bostonians

Bell Biv Devoe Says Big Secrets Will Be Revealed In New Edition Biopic was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

bell biv devoe

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close