Reginae Carter has always perfectly resembled her mother Toya Wright, but she took it to the next level over the weekend.

The 17-year-old cutie and her boyfriend Josh celebrated Halloween while dressed as Toya and her dad, Lil Wayne. She posted the photo to Instagram and her clever and hilarious caption mimicked her mom so much. Reginae wrote, “Y’all thought we was done? Wayne has my heart.”

Earlier this month, Toya revealed that although she has much love for Wayne, she doesn’t see the two getting back together anytime soon––unless he grows up. There’s still hope, folks.

Reginae Carter And Her Bae Dress Up As Lil’ Wayne And Toya For Halloween was originally published on globalgrind.com