CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mariah Demands A Settlement From Her Ex … And They Weren’t Even Married

It's getting messier.

Leave a comment
27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Source: Brent N. Clarke / Getty

Mariah Carey and James Packer are going their separate ways and even though they were never married, their split reminds us of an ugly divorce.

The couple reportedly broke up in Greece last month and now, Mariah is demanding Packer buy her an L.A. mansion in addition to the millions of dollars she says he owes her.

From TMZ:

“Mariah Carey was ordered out of the house she was sharing with billionaire James Packer, but she’s staying put and demanding that he buy her an L.A. mansion as PART of a settlement in what has become a nasty breakup … so say sources connected to Mariah. 

Our Mariah sources say she doesn’t blame the breakup on James … she blames it on famed, former Scientology bigwig Tommy Davis … who worked closely with Tom Cruise until Davis broke from the org.”

Davis allegedly took issue with the expensive gifts Packer bought the famous singer.

“Mariah believes Davis has had an extreme influence on Packer, whom they say has not been himself since Davis got in his ear. Our Mariah sources believe Davis poisoned the relationship, complaining to Packer he was spending an exorbitant amount on lavish gifts for her.

Other sources tell us Packer brought Davis in partially to help curb wasteful spending, and he immediately ID’d gifts to Mariah as prime examples. BTW, Davis played a similar senior role as Chief of Staff for Tom Barrack’s private equity firm, Colony Capital. This situation became a very contentious thing between Davis and Mariah’s manager, Stella.”

One source pointed out that Mariah has a multi-million dollar home in NY.

Mariah wants $50 million and a mansion to go with it.

“TMZ broke the story … Mariah is demanding $50 mil from Packer, partly because she uprooted her family to be with him in L.A. and party because the breakup left her so distraught she had to cancel a leg of her tour.

We’re told part of Mariah’s demand is that Packer buy her a home in L.A. Our sources say Packer is expected to respond to Mariah’s demand Monday.”

Is Mariah Carey’s $50 million request unreasonable? Tweet us your thoughts.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mariah Demands A Settlement From Her Ex … And They Weren’t Even Married was originally published on globalgrind.com

breakup , James Packer , mariah carey , settlement

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close