Exclusive: R&B Legend Joe Talks New Music, Being The O.G. ‘Mr. Steal Your Girl’ With #TeamBeautiful

It’s been more than 2 decades since Joe Thomas, one of the smoothest voices in R&B, came on the scene. And he shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Joe stopped by the HelloBeautiful studios as a guest on our show The Buzz Live, where he talked about the newest single, So I Can Have You Back on his new album #MyNameIsJoeThomas.

“‘So I Can Have You Back’ is sort of like [my old song] ‘All The Things Your Man Won’t Do,’” he said. “I always feel like if you write songs that relate, like ‘I’m sure this has happened to somebody out there that lost that perfect person that they didn’t realize until it was a little too late.”

Joe also shared his morning rituals of waking up his woman in the most romantic way possible, and even sang a line of one of his classic songs. Peep it all in the latest episode of The Buzz Live above.

