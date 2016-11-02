CLOSE
They Tried It: Neiman Marcus Selling Collard Greens For $66 In Their Holiday Catalog

Whoever approved this obviously didn't think it through.

One of the great things about social media is that questionable acts, occurrences and news get called out—and then dragged when appropriate.

The latest recipient of social media ridicule is luxury retailer Neiman Marcus, who are now selling collard greens for a whopping $66, plus a $15 shipping fee.

Yes, you read that right. Collard greens, which can be found at any local grocer for far less, are being sold by Neiman Marcus for close to $100 once all fees are included.

Right on cue, as soon as social media got word of this, they had a field day trying to figure out wtf Neiman’s was thinking. The collard greens are part of the store’s annual holiday catalog and if the social media reception is any indication, they might not be a big seller this year. The Atlanta Journal Constitution has further details about the collard green calamity.

Via AJC:

Collard greens for 80 bucks? Twitter isn’t having it. We posted a little item earlier about Neiman Marcus’ high priced collards and social media promptly lampooned the notion.

To recap, [Neiman Marcus] advertises [collard greens] for $81.50. The batch serving eight to 10 diners is $66 (plus $15.50 for the delivery) and is available on its web site. They’re [advertised as being] “seasoned with just the right amount of spices and bacon” and shipped cooked and frozen. [All] you [have to do is] just heat them up and serve. Note they can’t be shipped Saturday, Sunday, Monday or holidays – so plan ahead.

If the collard greens don’t tempt your palate, Neiman Marcus also has a broccoli cheese casserole on sale for $65 (plus $15 for shipping) and a baked potato casserole for $52.50 (plus $15.50 for shipping.) Um yeah, I think we’ll stick to our mother’s or grandmother’s collard greens that cost a lot less and surely taste much better.

They Tried It: Neiman Marcus Selling Collard Greens For $66 In Their Holiday Catalog was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

collard greens , food news , neiman marcus , neiman marcus holiday catalog 2016 , News

