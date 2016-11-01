CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: 5 Trends To Help You Fall Into The Holiday Season

You don't want to miss these Fall fashion trends from some of your favorite curvy models!

Beauties as we fall into holiday fashion, we identified some great trends to help you look fab all season long! Here are 5 things you are going to want to have in your wardrobe.

We had our friends and some of our favorite curvy from Ashley Stewart on HELLO LIVE! to model some great holiday fashion (and talk about their 2016 Model Search that you should enter – hurry! It ends on Sunday).

GET CHOKED UP

Danielle James

Chokers give you glam and sexy in a snap! If you are on a fashion and style budget, this is an easy way to up your look without spending a lot of money. Both of the chokers modeled by Danielle and Shelley are available in Ashley Stewart stores.

Shelley Ashley Stewart

WRITE ABOUT DENIM

Shelley for Ashley Stewart

Used to get in trouble from your mom for writing or changing your clothing? Not anymore! Customization is all the range and personalizing your clothes is fab. If you lack creativity, no worries! Get into one of these graffiti denim jeans or if that’s not your thing, opt for patchwork and be sure to get a double take.

LITTLE BLACK DRESS

LBD style is here to stay. This isn’t a trend, this is a staple. Every woman should have a little black dress ready for that date, that cocktail party, or that dress for the day you just don’t know what you want to wear.

Christina Mendez

Christina Mendez modeled this LBD so perfectly and Ashley Stewart has released this new body-con that is sure to hold you in and hug you in all the right places.

COLOR

Shelley Ashley Stewart

With the weather dropping, many draw inspiration from the drab around them and get stuck in black and neutral patterns only. Don’t fall into this trap! Step out in style with bright colors. Not ready to commit to color? Accenting in color goes a long way to changing your outfit. Get fun with your bag, your shoes and your outerwear to brighten up your ensemble. Shelley looks great!

SEQUINS

Danielle James for Ashley Stewart

Sequins are no longer just for the holidays. Get into this trend that will continue into Spring. You can dress sequins up like our Style And Beauty, Danielle James did in this sequin Ashley Stewart jumpsuit.

Samantha Lebbie

Or you can go for day to night glam by pairing sequins, denim, and a cute pair of heels. Who says curvy girls can’t wear crop tops? We love this look on Samantha!

Ashley Stewart

Beauties, which trend are you loving on our curvy girls? Take our poll below.

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

GET THE LOOK: 5 Trends To Help You Fall Into The Holiday Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

