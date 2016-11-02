CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Empire’ Stars Taraji P. Henson And Jussie Smollett Are MAC Viva Glam’s Latest Faces

Taraji and Jussie "glam" up for a great cause!

Leave a comment

Apparently MAC Cosmetics loves Taraji P. Henson as much as we all do, as it was just revealed that the Empire star is the latest spokesperson for the cosmetic giant’s Viva Glam campaign. However, Empire fans will especially love this new campaign because none other than Jussie Smollett, who plays the sensible middle son on the FOX network hit show, is joining Henson as a Viva Glam spokesperson as well.

Almost two months after dropping her MAC cosmetics collection inspired by her personal style, Taraji P. Henson is back in business with the makeup company in a major way. Fans of the brand are likely familiar with the highly-popular Viva Glam line of products and accompanying campaigns, so the significance of Henson and Smollett as the new faces is inspiring to say the least. The Hollywood Reporter has further details about the new ad campaign, including when the Empire stars’ collection will drop.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Taraji P. Henson is teaming up with MAC Cosmetics again — this time fronting for the beauty brand’s Viva Glam campaign alongside Empire co-star Jussie Smollett.

The actors follow in the footsteps of Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and Ariana Grande in helping promote MAC’s program that benefits the MAC AIDS Fund, a charity established in 1994 to support those living with HIV/AIDS worldwide.

Like previous collaborators, Henson’s and Smollett’s collection will include a hot pink lipstick and lipgloss, coming February 2017. All profits from the range, coming February 2017, will benefit women, men and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

While you may have to wait until early next year to get your hands on their MAC collection, you only have to wait another week until Empire returns with all new episodes leading up to the December 14th fall finale. We here at HB are excited for both!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Taraji P. Henson’s 20 Hottest Instagram Pics
7 photos

 

‘Empire’ Stars Taraji P. Henson And Jussie Smollett Are MAC Viva Glam’s Latest Faces was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beauty news , celebrity news , Empire , empire fox , Entertainment News , Jussie Smollett , mac cosmetics , mac viva glam , Taraji P Henson , TV news

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close