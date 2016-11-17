‘You Should Be Scared’: Trump Supporters Assault Black Woman And Threaten To Rape Her

#TrumpsAmerikkka: Oregon woman attacked with a brick, threatened, and called the n-word by Trump supporters https://t.co/5AQROOKHkT pic.twitter.com/IJnyoh0aXR — theGrio.com (@theGrio) November 16, 2016

An Oregon woman has filed a police report saying she was assaulted with a brick and threatened with rape by three men. According to KOIN News, one of the men told her, “Now we got a president who finally feels how we feel.”

The news site reported that Kara Stevens said that while on her way to a local Safeway store the day after Trump was elected president, she was hit with a brick in the abdomen.

“I just thought to myself, if I pass out from not being able to breathe and I hit the ground, it’s over,” Stevens said, adding, “I heard someone yell ‘Stupid n****r b*tch.’”

Then they yelled: “Are you scared? Are you scared now? Because you should be…Now we got a president who finally feels how we feel.“

“The only thing I kept thinking to myself is, ‘This is how my life is going to end,’ and ‘I don’t deserve this,’” she said.

Stevens told police that her attackers were white and in their 30s and they threatened to rape her. They also made comments about their support for Trump.

Later that night she went to the ER and was treated for broken ribs as a result of being attacked.

“You’re going to have to bring a whole lot more than a brick to break me,” Stevens said.

She also stressed to the news outlet that racism is not a thing of the past.

“This is a real thing… this isn’t a joke. A lot of people are just in denial about it.”

But she has hope: “When people admit that it’s there, it’s going to be a heck of a lot easier for us to come together and fix it and come together.“

Hillsboro Police Dept. told KOIN that they are aware of the situation and that they hope to “get to the bottom of it.”

Incidents like this one are not rare or new since Election Day.

The Southern Poverty Law Center states that since last Tuesday there have been 400 hate crimes or acts of intimidation. They found that the top majority of acts were anti-immigrant incidents (136), followed by anti-black (89) and anti-LGBT (43).

Sadly, this is Trump’s America.

