LeBron James is donating $2.5 million to an exhibit honoring Muhammad Ali! The exhibit is in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. King James said he thinks of the Muhammad Ali every day. I see you Bron Bron, it ain’t trickin if ya got it!

source: 24/7newssource

LeBron James Giving Millions To Honor Muhammad Ali was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com

Misty Jordan Posted November 17, 2016

