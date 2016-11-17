LeBron James is donating $2.5 million to an exhibit honoring Muhammad Ali! The exhibit is in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. King James said he thinks of the Muhammad Ali every day. I see you Bron Bron, it ain’t trickin if ya got it!
Follow me on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter: MistyJRadio
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Nick Gordon Ordered To Pay $36 Million In Bobbi Kristina Brown Wrongful Death Suit
- Watch: Mary J. Blige Reveals Reason She Got Divorced
- Ginuwine Responds To Leaked Photo, Janet Paying Homage To Michael & More
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
source: 24/7newssource
LeBron James Giving Millions To Honor Muhammad Ali was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com