Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Having Baby #3 With Ex

nickcannonturban

A few weeks ago, it was rumored that Mariah Carey’s baby daddy had another baby on the way. Turns out, that’s true. Nick Cannon admitted during a radio interview that he is indeed having baby #3 with on-again, off-again lover Brittany Bell a former Miss Arizona U.S.A.

People.com reports: 

“I’ve got a baby on the way,” he told the radio hosts after calling Bell a “special young lady.”

“God said be fruitful and multiply, I’m doing the Lord’s work out here.”

While he and Bell are no longer an item, Cannon, 36, would not call her his “ex,” clarifying that “ex Mariah [Carey] is my last ‘ex.’ Everybody else is people that I’ve known, loved and cared for.”

Cannon and Carey, 46, share two children: 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. The pair split in 2014, but Cannon just confirmed earlier this month that their divorce has been finalized.

TMZ leaked a few details on the couple’s divorce settlement.

TMZ has learned Mariah and Nick Cannon struck a settlement in their divorce, and they both declared income for 2014. We’ve learned Mariah says she raked in $6.3 million, and Nick scored $2.7 mil.

As we reported, Mariah has demanded $50 mil from billionaire James Packer after their engagement exploded … that’s 8 times what she made 2 years ago.

We’ve also learned the settlement requires Nick to squirrel away money for the twins, but maybe not as much as you think … $5k a month in a trust. Mariah doesn’t have to put anything in the trust.

And there’s this. The settlement says neither Mariah nor Nick can allow the kids to address a new significant other as mom, dad, mommy, daddy, father, mother or any facsimile thereof.

Mariah and Nick share custody, but the kids are primarily with her. If Nick comes to visit, per the agreement, she foots the bill for travel and lodging.

And, she has to sign over the title to the 2012 Ferrari.

Nick’s baby mama posted this pic recently with the caption: Children are a gift from God. Psalm 127:3

Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Having Baby #3 With Ex was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

black actors , celebrity babies , celebrity kids , nick cannon

