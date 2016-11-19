CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Unfollows Tiny Harris On Instagram & She Classily Claps Back With THIS…

Mariah Carey Halloween Party

Source: FilmMagic / Getty

Rumors are currently swirling that Tamar Braxton is none too pleased with her bestie, Tiny Harris and she’s not so subtly lashing out online.

Earlier this week Tiny took to Instagram to congratulate Monica Brown on co-hosting “The Real” ….

and shortly thereafter people noticed that Tamar suddenly was longer following her friend. This comes after Tamar un-followed Toya Wright and Monica for appearing on the talk show she was fired from earlier this year.

Tamar mysteriously posted about not restoring “unhealthy past relationships.” “You may miss the person but GOOD RIDDANCE!” wrote Tamar.

Tiny has seemingly responded to Tamar’s unfollowing by reflecting on a happier time with Tamar, like when she was on hand for her daughter Heiress Harris’ birth. “Too blessed to be stressed,” said Tiny.

SOURCE: Bossip

MONICA BROWN , Tamar Braxton , The Real , Tiny Harris , Toya Wright

