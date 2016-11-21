You should show a little respect to our First Lady if you know what’s good for you.

A White cop from Alabama was relieved of his duties after talking trash about the elegant and accomplished Mrs. Michelle Obama. Officer Joel Husk posted a meme that said Obama was “fluent in ghetto,” to which Talladega City Manager Patrick Bryant responded: “We will not tolerate that kind of conduct by any employees. We take very seriously our responsibility to treat everyone equally and equitably. We have to make sure we take steps for the community to trust us.”

Is it just us, or should he have known better?

Click here to see the post that got Husk fired – and be careful what you write on social media.

Here’s What Happened To A Cop Who Posted Michelle Obama Is ‘Fluent In Ghetto’ Meme was originally published on globalgrind.com