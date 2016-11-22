After lashing out against Kanye West this week (let’s be honest, he’s not the only celebrity to do so), Snoop Dogg is now offering prayers to the ‘misunderstood’ and ‘broken hearted’, in light of Ye’s hospitalization.

In a now-deleted post, the west coast rapper lashed out against Ye’s latest rant that included everything from Beyonce and Jay Z’s lack of support, race and Donald Trump, insinuating he had to be on drugs. Watch below.

What do you think? Was Snoop wrong for his comments? Should we be taking Kanye’s rants seriously?

(Photo Source: AP)

Snoop Dogg Backtracks Kanye Comments, Offers Prayers was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com