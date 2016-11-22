CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Snoop Dogg Backtracks Kanye Comments, Offers Prayers

Leave a comment
Snoop Dogg Through The Ages For Vice Mag (PHOTOS)
0 photos

After lashing out against Kanye West this week (let’s be honest, he’s not the only celebrity to do so), Snoop Dogg is now offering prayers to the ‘misunderstood’ and ‘broken hearted’, in light of Ye’s hospitalization.

 

In a now-deleted post, the west coast rapper lashed out against Ye’s latest rant that included everything from Beyonce and Jay Z’s lack of support, race and Donald Trump, insinuating he had to be on drugs. Watch below.

 

What do you think? Was Snoop wrong for his comments? Should we be taking Kanye’s rants seriously?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

3 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Continue reading Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Celebs Who Lost Or Almost Lost It All To Drugs

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: AP)

Snoop Dogg Backtracks Kanye Comments, Offers Prayers was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

entertainment , Kanye West , Snoop Dogg

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close