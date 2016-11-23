There’s nothing quite like being home for the holidays and sharing the best meals of the year with your family and closest friends. We all can recall the hilarious hashtags —#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies, #ThanksgivingClapback, #ChristmasClapback #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies — that swept social media last year. The memes and gifs did one of two things: 1. Easily evoked inside jokes that Black families all experience, both funny and sometimes wretched, or 2. Made you wish you had the nerve to utter the perfect comebacks to any of your relatives’ passive aggressive or annoying remarks.

Just in time for the holidays, comedy legend Cedric the Entertainer and Survivor’s Remorse star Erica Ash teamed up with Walmart to effortlessly showcase individually—and yet collectively—all the holiday hashtags, tweets and memes described in one funny and memorable seven minute-long video.

In it, Cedric the Entertainer and his family touch on the comedic truths about the perils of Christmas Day. We all can attest to the moment when a family member is blessing the food and the person takes forever to pray, #amirite?

Check out the entire video up top.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cedric The Entertainer Highlights The Most Annoying, But Funny, Issues You Deal With During the Holidays was originally published on hellobeautiful.com