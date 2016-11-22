CLOSE
Gift Guide For Her: What To Get For Even The Pickiest Women In Your Life

African American couple opening gift on Christmas morning

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

Christmas is around the corner and ‘tis the season to impress that special woman in your life. But you don’t have to do it alone. You’re busy with a packed schedule so I’m here to help.

In order to help you score major points this holiday season, I’ve scoured the Internet for items she’ll be sure to love.

Is your woman into accessories? Well, you can’t miss with a pair of statement Elizabeth and James hoops that will accentuate her favorite outfits.

Is the lady in your life craving some relaxation? A NEST candle with diffuser is the way to go.

Oh, and the best part about this roundup? All the items can be purchased from the comfort of your home. Talk about a double win. Get into the gallery below and cement your #MCM status.

Pioneer Woman 10pc Cookware Set

Does your woman love to throw down in the kitchen? Then she’ll fall for this Pioneer Woman Cookware Set. Buy it here.

Elizabeth and James Gold Plated Topaz Hoop Earrings

These Elizabeth and James earrings are more than just a simple pair of gold hoops. You’ll impress her with your thoughtfulness, while adding a great accessory to her wardrobe. Buy them here.

Hotel Style Sheet Set

She loves her beauty rest. Give your bedroom a quick makeover with Hotel Style Sheets. Buy them here.

NEST Fragrances Candle Set

Nothing sets the mood quicker than candles. Plus, she can use this NEST Candle set to unwind after a long day at the office. Buy it here.

Fitbit Charge 2

Show you really care and help her have a healthy start to 2017 with a Fitbit Charge 2. Buy it here.

Michael Kors Women’s Watch

Keep your lady stylish and on time with this beautiful Michael Kors watch. Buy it here.

Avia Leggings

Is your lady into fitness? Get her these stylish Avia Leggings to add to her workout collection. Buy it here.

Kendall + Kylie Felicia Bootie

Sexy heels like these Kendall + Kylie booties are sure to win her heart and help her create a perfect holiday #ootd. Buy them here.

Ann Taylor Haircalf Foldover Clutch

A woman can never have to many clutches in her collection. Seriously. This Christmas, up the game with this stylish Ann Taylor clutch and you’ll steal her heart. Buy it here.

Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

Follow my style adventures on Instagram: @joy_adaeze

Gift Guide For Her: What To Get For Even The Pickiest Women In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

