Holidays are the perfect season for letting your man know just how special he is to you.

This Christmas up the ante and get him gifts that match his personality while matching your fly. And since you’re busy, I’ve scoped out some perfect items to save you time.

Is your #MCM looking to update his work attire? This calls for a classic Ted Baker briefcase. And here’s a gift that benefits you both: a Russell fleece. It’ll keep him warm while giving you something to cozy up to.

Whatever you guy’s style, this roundup will remind him of why you’re his number one girl.

Faded Glory Flannel Shirt

Because there’s something subtlety sexy about a man in a flannel shirt. Buy it here.

Banana Republic Coat

Keep him warm with stylish Banana Republic outerwear. Buy it here.

Philips Norelco Caretouch Razor

Give him the gift of a smooth shave with this stylish Philips Norelco Caretouch Razor. Buy it here.

JORD Wood Watches

Here’s a surefire way to keep him on time without having to nag. Buy this JORD watch here.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Hipster Leather Jacket

Step up his wardrobe game with this MICHAEL Michael Kors classic. Buy it here.

Ray Ban Signet Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a staple in anyone’s wardrobe, so he’ll be sure to appreciate these Ray Bans. Buy them here.

LG Tone Active Bluetooth Headset

You’ll definitely impress your guy with this cool LG Tone Active Bluetooth Headset. Buy it here.

Ted Baker London Briefcase

This Ted Baker briefcase gives him major points in the office and looks super sexy on his commute. Buy it here.

Russell Fleece

Perfect for snuggling on those cold winter nights. Buy it here.

Vans Sk-8 Hi Sneaker

Nothing finishes a casual-cool outfit better than a fresh pair of kicks. Buy them here.

Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

Follow my style adventures on Instagram: @joy_adaeze

Gift Guide For Him: Perfect Presents For The Man In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

