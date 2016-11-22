CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Gift Guide For Him: Perfect Presents For The Man In Your Life

Leave a comment
African American woman buying Christmas gifts online with credit card

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

Holidays are the perfect season for letting your man know just how special he is to you.

This Christmas up the ante and get him gifts that match his personality while matching your fly. And since you’re busy, I’ve scoped out some perfect items to save you time.

Is your #MCM looking to update his work attire? This calls for a classic Ted Baker briefcase. And here’s a gift that benefits you both: a Russell fleece. It’ll keep him warm while giving you something to cozy up to.

Whatever you guy’s style, this roundup will remind him of why you’re his number one girl.

Faded Glory Flannel Shirt

Faded Glory Flannel Shirt

Source: Walmart / Walmart

Because there’s something subtlety sexy about a man in a flannel shirt. Buy it here.

Banana Republic Coat

Keep him warm with stylish Banana Republic outerwear. Buy it here.

Philips Norelco Caretouch Razor

Philips Norelco Caretouch Razor

Source: Walmart / Walmart

Give him the gift of a smooth shave with this stylish Philips Norelco Caretouch Razor. Buy it here.

JORD Wood Watches

Here’s a surefire way to keep him on time without having to nag. Buy this JORD watch here.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Hipster Leather Jacket

Step up his wardrobe game with this MICHAEL Michael Kors classic. Buy it here.

Ray Ban Signet Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a staple in anyone’s wardrobe, so he’ll be sure to appreciate these Ray Bans. Buy them here.

LG Tone Active Bluetooth Headset

LG Tone Active Bluetooth Headset

Source: Walmart / Walmart

You’ll definitely impress your guy with this cool LG Tone Active Bluetooth Headset. Buy it here.

Ted Baker London Briefcase

This Ted Baker briefcase gives him major points in the office and looks super sexy on his commute. Buy it here.

Russell Fleece

Perfect for snuggling on those cold winter nights. Buy it here.

Vans Sk-8 Hi Sneaker

Nothing finishes a casual-cool outfit better than a fresh pair of kicks. Buy them here.

Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

Follow my style adventures on Instagram: @joy_adaeze

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gift Guide For Him: Perfect Presents For The Man In Your Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Gift Guide , Holiday , shopping , walmart , walmartholiday

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close