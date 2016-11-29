CLOSE
National
HomeNational

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Baby Ejected From Car Found Alive In Storm Drain 

Arkansas fireman rescued the baby girl after the parents didn't have her safely buckled in.

Leave a comment

Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids
0 photos

In some “Praise” news: A baby survived being ejected from a car during a crash and was found in an Arkansas storm drain.

According to Q13 News, while traveling on the highway, a family vehicle flipped over while a 8-month-old girl in the car was ejected. The accident’s survivors looked for the child, but could not find her.  As rescuers searched the area for the infant until they heard a noise and discovered the precious little girl in a storm drain.

Luckily she was found with only a scratch on her forehead and no other injuries.

The baby was sitting up and looking up at us waiting for us to pull her out,” firefighter Josh Moore said.

There had to be some kind of divine intervention for her to end up being OK,” he told the news site.

Apparently, three other firefighters worked to get the toddler out of the drain after authorities believe she rolled down the hill, Q13 noted.

So many times, we go out and things aren’t OK and just during the holidays here to have a positive just feels good,”  Fire Capt. Charlie Smith said.

Sadly, the authorities confirmed that the baby’s parents did not properly secure her in the in the car seat because it wasn’t properly installed. The infant and four others in the car were taken to the hospital, and all have been released but the driver, who is still recovering.

However, no citation was issued to the parents for their lack of safety.

Thank goodness the child is OK! Praise!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED LINKS:

What Black Women Need To Know About Endometrial Cancer

When Will Folks Stop Accusing Planned Parenthood Of Genocide?

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Chicago Woman Dedicates Life’s Work To Slain Teen Who Saved Her 9 Years Ago

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Baby Ejected From Car Found Alive In Storm Drain  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Arkansas , Babies , car accident

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close