BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Baby Ejected From Car Found Alive In Storm Drain 

In some “Praise” news: A baby survived being ejected from a car during a crash and was found in an Arkansas storm drain.

According to Q13 News, while traveling on the highway, a family vehicle flipped over while a 8-month-old girl in the car was ejected. The accident’s survivors looked for the child, but could not find her. As rescuers searched the area for the infant until they heard a noise and discovered the precious little girl in a storm drain.

Luckily she was found with only a scratch on her forehead and no other injuries.

“The baby was sitting up and looking up at us waiting for us to pull her out,” firefighter Josh Moore said.

“There had to be some kind of divine intervention for her to end up being OK,” he told the news site.

Apparently, three other firefighters worked to get the toddler out of the drain after authorities believe she rolled down the hill, Q13 noted.

“So many times, we go out and things aren’t OK and just during the holidays here to have a positive just feels good,” Fire Capt. Charlie Smith said.

Sadly, the authorities confirmed that the baby’s parents did not properly secure her in the in the car seat because it wasn’t properly installed. The infant and four others in the car were taken to the hospital, and all have been released but the driver, who is still recovering.

However, no citation was issued to the parents for their lack of safety.

Thank goodness the child is OK! Praise!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED LINKS:

What Black Women Need To Know About Endometrial Cancer

When Will Folks Stop Accusing Planned Parenthood Of Genocide?

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Chicago Woman Dedicates Life’s Work To Slain Teen Who Saved Her 9 Years Ago

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Baby Ejected From Car Found Alive In Storm Drain was originally published on hellobeautiful.com