FAB FINDS: Granny Panties No More, 15 Sexy Panties For $5 Or Less

Beauties, you can have comfortable (and sexy panties). If your panties have holes in them or you are reserving panties as “period panties.” Stop. You can look sexy 7 days out of the week (and still be comfortable). You can have your period and not wear baggy, hole filled underwear (yes, I’m talking to you). Give your bum some new coverage without breaking the bank.

1.Victoria’s Secret 5 for $27.50: this Victoria Secret deal has been around forever and is fantastic. It used to be $5 for $25, but I guess with inflation in went up a bit. Still at $5.50 per pair, that’s underwear for Monday through Friday!

2. Target isn’t playing with their underwear game. You can get these Xhilaration panties for $5.00 or 5 pairs for $20! (That’s one pair for free).

3. These are perfect period panties. The briefs give you maximum coverage and there’s a little lace and see-through to show some sexy stuff. $5.00

4. These laser cut hipster panties by Gilligan & O’Malley are perfect for those dresses or pants where you don’t want any lines to show. $5.00

5. This sheer knit lace cheeky panty from Forever 21, comes in a floral design and strappy cutout sides for $4.90.

6. Scalloped Lace Panty from Forever 21 for $4.90. This is as granny panty as we will go.

7. Cotton Blend Bikini Panty from Forever 21 for $4.90.

8. Aqua Delicate Lace Brief Panties for $1.77 in four different colors. Stock up!

9. Brick Floral Lace Panty for $4.17.

10. Lace Inset Panties for $3.99. (These go up to 3X!)

11. Over You Strappy Panties for $3.00.

12. Adriana Cut Out High Waisted Panties for $5.00. Feeling a little french? Go with these and pair with your prettiest lace black bra.

13. Toxic Love Lace Up Panties for $5.00. (The $5.00 matching bralette makes make a perfect set!) The full coverage is perfect for days that you don’t want to be in a thong and the see-thru makes it sexy and inviting.

14. Cast A Net Panty for $3.00.

15. Rachelle Lace Applique Panty in Nude & Black for $3.00.

