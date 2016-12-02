Man Who Shot And Killed Former NFL Player Joe McKnight Released Without Charges

After being taken into custody for the road rage shooting death of Former NFL Player Joe McKnight, Ronald Gasser was released on Friday and not charged. Numerous eyewitnesses said that McKnight was the not the aggressor in the incident that took place at an intersection outside of New Orleans.

According to NOLA.com, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Office spokesman Col. John Fortunato confirmed Gasser’s release, but added that their investigators are consulting with the district attorney’s office on the decision whether to formally charge Gasser. And despite concerns about the lack of an arrest, Fortunato told the Daily News, “There’s no timeline for when this has to be done. We want to get it right.”

Really? A witness told authorities that Gasser stood over McKnight’s body and shot him one last time.

Obviously, there were swift reactions of disbelief and disgust that swept over Twitter when this news hit:

Black America, seeing the #MichaelSlager & #RonaldGasser cases today its showing u it's perfectly legal to EXECUTE Blacks for any reason — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 2, 2016

Ronald Gasser admitted to shooting and killing Joe McKnight, sheriff's office says. Department still referring to him as a suspect. — Jacob Rascon (@Jacobnbc) December 2, 2016

54-y-o white dude, main suspect in killing of unarmed #JoeMcKnight, was released from jail. As in, set free. Unreal. https://t.co/ATBFczNBaS — Amy K. Nelson (@AmyKNelson) December 2, 2016

An old white man allegedly killed a young black man in broad daylight, gave the gun to cops, and was later set free. https://t.co/HPPxQzilYx — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) December 2, 2016

I'm just wondering why Ronald Gasser's picture isn't plastered everywhere, which it should be. Mugshot or inappropriate picture please. — shadynasty (@_Maiaaaaa24) December 2, 2016

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, a witness said she was leaving a store in the area and saw a man at the intersection yelling at another man, who was trying to apologize. Afterwards, she said “the man yelling shot the other man more than once.” McKnight died on the scene. He was only 28-year-old.

Rest in peace, Joe McKnight. Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/vtEihPomt9 — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 1, 2016

It’s still unclear what sparked the altercation.

McKnight played for the University of Southern California Trojans from 2007-2009 and was drafted into the NFL in 2010 to the New York Jets, before he joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. At the time of his death, McKnight was playing football in the CFL with the Edmonton Eskimos, but he was on his way back to the NFL. According to the Daily Beast, McKnight was about to be signed by the Minnesota Vikings, said his stepfather Elmo Lee.

“I just want people to know that this was not a troubled kid. The boy was just trying to make it back in the NFL, that’s all he wanted to do.”

McKnight is the second NFL player to die as a result of an apparent road rage incident this year— NOLA Saints defensive end Will Smith was killed in a similar situation this April.

Kellee Terrell Posted December 2, 2016

