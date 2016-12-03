Lee Daniels Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Congratulations to Lee Daniels!
The filmmaker, director, and co-creator of “Empire”, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.
Queen Latifah, Jussie Smollett, Gabourey Sidibe, and Lee’s boo Jahil Fisher were among the notables who came out to support Lee on his very special day. His bestie, Mariah Carey was noticeably missing as she was in NYC prepping to perform on “VH1 Divas.”
Congratulation Lee !!!!
