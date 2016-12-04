We’re relishing in every possible moment with the Obama family before they leave office next January. Ahead of Doomsday (when Donald Trump gets sworn into office) are the holidays, which have afforded us some pretty stellar moments.

First, was the BET concert honoring the first family where Jill Scott, De la Soul and Bel Biv Devoe performed. Then there was the Thanksgiving dinner where the Obamas served veterans and we peeped Sasha’s alleged boyfriend. And now, we have the 94th Annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony with Chance the Rapper.

Sasha Obama just lip-synced to Chance the Rapper at the National Christmas Tree Lighting pic.twitter.com/yDlubgAZK9 — GIF The News (@NowThisGIF) December 1, 2016

The Chicago-bred talent performed for the crowd along with Kelly Clarkson, Yolanda Adams and an appearance from Eva Longoria. Aside from the actual tree lightening, one of the best parts was seeing 15-year-old Sasha sing along with Chance to “Sunday Candy”.

The Obamas have made no secret of their love of hip-hop, hosting a SXSW event that had Common and The Roots perform at the White House. But it’s still refreshing to see Sasha embrace the new generation of talent and be a carefree black girl.

We’re truly going to miss seeing this beautiful family on a regular basis.

Sasha Obama Sings Along With Chance The Rapper At Holiday Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com