Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors; Sheree Low Blows Kenya Moore & More..

Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors
The matriarch of ‘The Family Hustle’ faces backlash after footage of her dancing with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather hit the internet.
Her husband, rapper T.I. had gotten into physical altercations with Mayweather previously for being in contact with his wife.
Now, Tiny is telling her side of the story, hinting at her husband’s past infidelities. The post, which has since been deleted, details how casual the dance was.
“Yes, he’s my husband, but damn can I not have a male friend?! Tip can’t be the only male friend I associate myself with, just like I know I ain’t the only Female he associate hisself with so…it is what it is.”
—
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Sheree Whitfield Low Blows Kenya Moore
We’ve all been watching the immature house battle going on between Sheree and Kenya Moore on ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta.’
Sheree took petty to a new low level, when Bravo’s Andy asked her on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ how she felt about Kenya calling Chateau Sheree, ‘Chateau Thelma.’
‘Well, my mother loves me,’ she clapped back.
Low. As we know, Kenya has a very contentious relationship with her birth mother. Watch below:
—
People Aren’t Here For Charlamagne Kicking It With Tomi Lahren
Radio host ‘Charlamagne Tha God’ and conservative TV troll Tomi Lahren got into a heated discussion about Beyonce & The Black Panthers earlier this year.
But much to everyone’s surprise, the pair was caught hanging out recently after Lahren’s network cancelled her appearance on Charlamagne’s show:
Hot 97 radio jockey Peter Rosenberg was the most vocal critic of the meeting, citing Lahren’s TV interview with Trevor Noah last week:
Valid points.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Trump Supporter Stabbed In His Throat After Using Racial Slur
- Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
- Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors; Sheree Low Blows Kenya Moore & More.. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com