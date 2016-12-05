Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors; Sheree Low Blows Kenya Moore & More..

Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors

The matriarch of ‘The Family Hustle’ faces backlash after footage of her dancing with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather hit the internet.

Her husband, rapper T.I. had gotten into physical altercations with Mayweather previously for being in contact with his wife.

Now, Tiny is telling her side of the story, hinting at her husband’s past infidelities. The post, which has since been deleted, details how casual the dance was.

“Yes, he’s my husband, but damn can I not have a male friend?! Tip can’t be the only male friend I associate myself with, just like I know I ain’t the only Female he associate hisself with so…it is what it is.”

‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Sheree Whitfield Low Blows Kenya Moore

We’ve all been watching the immature house battle going on between Sheree and Kenya Moore on ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta.’

Sheree took petty to a new low level, when Bravo’s Andy asked her on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ how she felt about Kenya calling Chateau Sheree, ‘Chateau Thelma.’

‘Well, my mother loves me,’ she clapped back.

Low. As we know, Kenya has a very contentious relationship with her birth mother. Watch below:

People Aren’t Here For Charlamagne Kicking It With Tomi Lahren

Radio host ‘Charlamagne Tha God’ and conservative TV troll Tomi Lahren got into a heated discussion about Beyonce & The Black Panthers earlier this year.

But much to everyone’s surprise, the pair was caught hanging out recently after Lahren’s network cancelled her appearance on Charlamagne’s show:

Hot 97 radio jockey Peter Rosenberg was the most vocal critic of the meeting, citing Lahren’s TV interview with Trevor Noah last week:

and I came around a LITTLE BIT on @Trevornoah having her on his show but then he had to go have drinks with her at her hotel?! FAM come on — HTTRosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 3, 2016

…. @Trevornoah @cthagod … anyone else want to help make this person more relevant?! AS SHE MOCKS BLACK LIVES MATTER?! come on people — HTTRosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 3, 2016

we need discourse with those that liken BLM to the KKK?? thanks but no thanks …if she was an ugly man == they're not talking to her https://t.co/mlIR3yKsGt — HTTRosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 3, 2016

Valid points.

