CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors; Sheree Low Blows Kenya Moore & More..

After footage of Tiny dancing with Floyd Mayweather hit the internet, the reality star mama decided to weigh in on the conversation.

Leave a comment

Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The matriarch of ‘The Family Hustle’ faces backlash after footage of her dancing with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather hit the internet.

Her husband, rapper T.I. had gotten into physical altercations with Mayweather previously for being in contact with his wife.

Now, Tiny is telling her side of the story, hinting at her husband’s past infidelities. The post, which has since been deleted, details how casual the dance was.

“Yes, he’s my husband, but damn can I not have a male friend?! Tip can’t be the only male friend I associate myself with, just like I know I ain’t the only Female he associate hisself with so…it is what it is.”

 

‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Sheree Whitfield Low Blows Kenya Moore

'The Art Of Organized Noize' Private Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We’ve all been watching the immature house battle going on between Sheree and Kenya Moore on ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta.’

Sheree took petty to a new low level, when Bravo’s Andy asked her on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ how she felt about Kenya calling Chateau Sheree, ‘Chateau Thelma.’

‘Well, my mother loves me,’ she clapped back.

Low. As we know, Kenya has a very contentious relationship with her birth mother. Watch below:

 

People Aren’t Here For Charlamagne Kicking It With Tomi Lahren

Producers Series With Jahlil Beats

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Radio host ‘Charlamagne Tha God’ and conservative TV troll Tomi Lahren got into a heated discussion about Beyonce & The Black Panthers earlier this year.

But much to everyone’s surprise, the pair was caught hanging out recently after Lahren’s network cancelled her appearance on Charlamagne’s show:

Hot 97 radio jockey Peter Rosenberg was the most vocal critic of the meeting, citing Lahren’s TV interview with Trevor Noah last week:

Valid points.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile
6 photos

Tiny Responds To Floyd Mayweather Rumors; Sheree Low Blows Kenya Moore & More.. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close