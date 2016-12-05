GET THE LOOK: ‘Tis The Season For Sasha Obama’s Faux Fur Style

Sasha Obama attended the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting with her parents, First Lady Of The United States, Michelle Obama and President Of The United States, Barack Obama.

Check that style!

The 15-year-old looks warm and stylish in a navy (faux) fur coat. Colored faux fur was spotted all over the Fall/Winter 2016 runways. It’s also definitely needed for your holiday look!

We love how Sasha demurely plays upon the trend. While the $695 Culver Coat is a splurge, it IS reversible, revealing two coats in one. The other side is a luxurious champagne, perfect for a night out.

The fur look is perfect for the holiday season and sported by some of your favorite celebs. Whether you want to splurge like Sasha, spend or save, we show you how!

SPEND

One thing I love about Sasha’s Opening Ceremony coat is the chic oversizeness of the piece. Attain this cozy look with this Ecote Reversible Hooded Jacket.

You can go for a classic black and white look or more of a bold holiday appeal with red and white. At $89.00, you will look fashionable and not break the bank!

SAVE

Do the deals get any better? Of course they do! Feeling a little funky? Go with a fun color for your faux fur.

This blue-ish gray option is perfect for someone that wants to play up the fashion, but still show out with subtle style. This starlet ombre furry shag coat is on sale for $20.00? Yes, really.

Enjoy!

