Details On First Lady Michelle Obama’s Final Interview

Oprah Winfrey will conduct the last “formal” interview with Michelle Obama as First Lady. Mrs. Obama is expected to look back at her family’s eight years in the White House, and discuss what’s next. The one-on-one interview will air on CBS, December 19th.

