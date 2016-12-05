CLOSE
Misty J
Details On First Lady Michelle Obama’s Final Interview

All The Times First Lady Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Cover Spreads
8 photos

Oprah Winfrey will conduct the last “formal” interview with Michelle Obama as First Lady. Mrs. Obama is expected to look back at her family’s eight years in the White House, and discuss what’s next. The one-on-one interview will air on CBS, December 19th.

source: 24/7 newssource

Details On First Lady Michelle Obama’s Final Interview was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com

