CLOSE
National
HomeNational

FAB OR FUG: Are You Feeling Naomi Campbell’s New Hairstyle?

Leave a comment
Mother Or Sister? 10 Times Naomi Campbell’s Mom Proved She’s The Real Supermodel
0 photos

Never forget. Naomi Campbell is from South London with Jamaican roots.

The 46-year-old Caribbean supermodel sported a new do on Instagram. She wore her hair in a cornrow style wand the bottom half in her signature waves.

Probably the best part of the photo was her proudly posting she was makeup free (minus her lips, which she dually noted).

Naomi Campbell was in attendance at the British Fashion Council, Fashion Awards Nominee Luncheon at Prince Albert Hall in London, UK.

The Fashion Awards Nominees' Sunday Lunch 2016

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

She arrived at the event in a pink velvet blazer, jeans, a white t-shirt and a black choker. She was all smiles with a bold red lip.

Is her new hairstyle FAB or FUG? Vote below!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

FAB OR FUG: Are You Feeling Naomi Campbell’s New Hairstyle? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Braids , fashion , hair , hairstyle , naomi campbell , style , supermodel

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close