Never forget. Naomi Campbell is from South London with Jamaican roots.

The 46-year-old Caribbean supermodel sported a new do on Instagram. She wore her hair in a cornrow style wand the bottom half in her signature waves.

Probably the best part of the photo was her proudly posting she was makeup free (minus her lips, which she dually noted).

Naomi Campbell was in attendance at the British Fashion Council, Fashion Awards Nominee Luncheon at Prince Albert Hall in London, UK.

She arrived at the event in a pink velvet blazer, jeans, a white t-shirt and a black choker. She was all smiles with a bold red lip.

Is her new hairstyle FAB or FUG? Vote below!

FAB OR FUG: Are You Feeling Naomi Campbell’s New Hairstyle? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com