Joe McKnight Shooter Arrested & Charged

Protests erupted after authorities failed to charge Ronald Glasser, who is White, in McKnight's death.

UPDATED: 9:54 a.m. EDT, July 20, 2019 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage was still thriving in 2019 and expected to continue well into 2020 and beyond should give any American citizen pause as more and more names of Black males continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. Most recently, the country has been outraged by now the justice system failed the family of Eric Garner who strangled by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo. Sadly, the Justice Department decided Pantaleo will not be hit with federal charges and it is still being decided if he will even lose his job as a police officer. Garner is one of many victims. READ MORE: Police Shootings And The Public Execution Of Black People Other victims' names include, but certainly, aren't limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the danger they face upon being born into a world of hate that branded them as suspects since birth.

Nearly a week after a road rage incident turned deadly, Police in Terrytown, Louisiana have filed charges against a White man accused of fatally shooting former New York Jets player Joe McKnight, who was Black.

Ronald Glasser was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter, according to the Times-Picayune.

Initially, the Jefferson Parrish Sheriff’s Office failed to charge Glasser, releasing him just hours after the December 1 shooting at the intersection of Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard in the mostly Black community.

The failure to immediately charge Glasser reignited the debate about the value of Black lives in the eyes of law enforcement officials. But Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s officials argued they needed more time to investigate the incident before filing charges.

Still, authorities investigating the case are weighing whether to allow Louisiana’s stand-your-ground law, which allows citizens to use deadly force if an attacker poses an imminent threat, reports say.

The local NAACP chapter held a press conference on Monday calling for action and transparency in the investigation. NAACP leaders point to the fatal shooting of ex-NFL star Will Smith whose attacker Cardell Hayes, both Black, was immediately arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a similar road rage incident in April. Deliberations for the Hayes trial began on Monday.

McKnight recently played as a running back for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.

Without protests, do you think police would have charged Glasser? Sound off in comments.

SOURCE: The Times-Picayune 

Joe McKnight Shooter Arrested & Charged was originally published on newsone.com

‘Stand Your Ground’ , Joe McKnight , New Orleans , NFL , Ronald Glasser

