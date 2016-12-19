Michelle Obama Tells Oprah ‘Now We Know What It Is To Not Have Hope’

A few clips have surfaced from the Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey interview, scheduled to air on CBS on Monday night. One of Michelle’s comments has already hit social media – she told Oprah that ‘now we know what it means to not have hope.’ Donald Trump has already responded by saying that comment wasn’t about him. Here’s a preview of what else Michelle Obama had to say.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, First Lady Michelle Obama pretty much compared the relationship between her husband and the rest of the country to that of a parent and an injured child.

Noting that we’re now feeling what not having hope feels like, Mrs. Obama explained how “hope” was more than a slogan for Barack Obama.

“Our children respond to crises the way they see us respond,” Mrs. Obama said. “You know, it’s like the toddler that bumps his head on the table and they look up at you to figure out if it hurts.”

She went on to tell Oprah that she felt that way about the nation and how she believes the president has been that for the country, calling him a “grown up in the White House.”

The entire interview will play on CBS Monday with it being replayed two days later on OWN.

